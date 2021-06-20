Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) were down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.24 and last traded at $8.57. Approximately 135,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 337,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

Separately, S&P Equity Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Organovo in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Organovo by 100.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 88,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Organovo in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Organovo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Organovo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Organovo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

