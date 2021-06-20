Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Reaches $0.85 on Exchanges

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $395.75 million and approximately $21.15 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00057749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00733093 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,987,647 coins. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain . The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Orbit Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbit Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

