Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the enterprise software provider will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

ORCL stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $52.98 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,220,000 shares of company stock valued at $552,501,100. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,960,000. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

