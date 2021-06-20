Opus Price Reaches $0.0026 on Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. Opus has a market cap of $366,001.86 and $16.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opus has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00024522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.04 or 0.00768084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00083875 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

