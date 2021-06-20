Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OCC stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.42. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,847 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

