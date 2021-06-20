Oppenheimer Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Shares of CNC opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth $360,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,432,000 after buying an additional 2,809,039 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 75.0% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,536,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,933,000 after buying an additional 2,373,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 20.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

