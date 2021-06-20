Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC) in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNC. Stephens upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of CNC stock opened at $71.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Centene by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Centene by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,237,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 73,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.