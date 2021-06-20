Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Stock Price Down 5%

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)’s share price traded down 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $50.23 and last traded at $50.50. 2,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 119,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $621.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $373.28 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 18,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $902,620.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey J. Alfano sold 26,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $1,335,961.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,438.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 795,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,872,000 after acquiring an additional 101,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after acquiring an additional 27,439 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,955,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 104,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

