Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Ontrak worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTRK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Ontrak by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ontrak by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Ontrak by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ontrak by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 33.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Ontrak in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Ontrak in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 265,866 shares of company stock worth $8,439,788 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

OTRK opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.63 million, a P/E ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.35. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 million. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 20.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

