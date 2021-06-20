Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Sells $127,908.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,729,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ONTO stock opened at $68.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.03. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.22.
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $169.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ONTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.
