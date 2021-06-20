Observer Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (OBSR)

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $522,638.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Observer

Observer is a coin. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

