Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.
Several research firms have issued reports on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NUVB opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.52. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.
Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Nuvation Bio Company Profile
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
