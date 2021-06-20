Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUVB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Oleg Nodelman bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $3,009,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $114,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $176,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVB opened at $10.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.52. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that Nuvation Bio will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

