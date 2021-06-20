Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 53,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,095,669 shares.The stock last traded at $58.55 and had previously closed at $59.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.51.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Nutrien by 2,177,681.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,880,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,879,740 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Nutrien by 1,067.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,395,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth about $206,558,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 660.2% during the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,303,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,975,000 after buying an additional 2,000,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 368.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,349,000 after buying an additional 1,552,347 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

