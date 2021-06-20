Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,294 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.23% of Novavax worth $30,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Novavax by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,021,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,411 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.28, for a total value of $441,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,383.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,467,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax stock opened at $174.41 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.10.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 target price (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.14.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

