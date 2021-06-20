Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Down 6.3%

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.31 and last traded at $126.31. 2,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.84.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. Novanta had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

