Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Down 6.3%

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $126.31 and last traded at $126.31. 2,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 100,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.84.
Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 102.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.87.
In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,312,423.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total transaction of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Novanta during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT)
Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.
