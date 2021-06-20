NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

NLOK traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 11,454,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,678,504. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,949,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 91,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 391,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 53,189 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 40,247 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

