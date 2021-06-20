Northern Trust Corp Sells 45,173 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,837,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,173 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $253,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after acquiring an additional 42,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,235,000 after buying an additional 76,504 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE MKC opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $105.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.