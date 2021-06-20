Northern Trust Corp Sells 186,289 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,969,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.38% of Omnicom Group worth $220,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after purchasing an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,794,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,789,000 after purchasing an additional 205,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,657,000 after purchasing an additional 274,438 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,301,000 after purchasing an additional 584,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,615,000 after acquiring an additional 816,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

OMC stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

