Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,616 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $237,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

