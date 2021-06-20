Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,672 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $210,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,084,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,857,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,665,000 after purchasing an additional 530,363 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after purchasing an additional 102,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,226,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $553.33.

In other news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total value of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,072,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $449.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $472.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

