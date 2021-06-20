Northern Trust Corp Has $245.75 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 40.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,835,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of Pinduoduo worth $245,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,538,000 after purchasing an additional 150,181 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 184.2% in the first quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 535,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,819 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 471.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 275.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at $4,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $125.03 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.89 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDD. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. China Renaissance Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

