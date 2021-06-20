Northern Trust Corp Has $230.48 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,005 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of CarMax worth $230,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 104,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMX opened at $113.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.05. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

