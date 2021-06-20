Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,574,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 498,164 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of PPL worth $218,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 4.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 29,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in PPL by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PPL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.06.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.