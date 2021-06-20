Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $33.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of JWN traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. 4,879,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.54. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,614 in the last 90 days. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

