Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.90% of Nordson worth $334,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the first quarter valued at about $36,250,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Nordson by 40.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN stock opened at $215.26 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

