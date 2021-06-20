Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Raised to Outperform at CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CICC Research currently has $57.80 price target on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price target of $53.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Noah from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nomura upgraded Noah from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.64.

Get Noah alerts:

NYSE NOAH opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 1.40. Noah has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $52.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.60.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.93 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. On average, analysts expect that Noah will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 224.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Noah in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Noah by 30.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Noah by 34.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Noah by 300.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending and Other Services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.