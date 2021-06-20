nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Down 5.6%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.33 and last traded at $29.36. 3,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.98.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of nLIGHT by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

