NKN (NKN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.33 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One NKN coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $187.65 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00056995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00136496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00180234 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002623 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.