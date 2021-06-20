Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Up 17.9% in May

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 763,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 109.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,862,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,264,000 after buying an additional 974,939 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 287.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 696,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,530,000 after purchasing an additional 516,902 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 149,959 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Niu Technologies by 21.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 357,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 63,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $31.95 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NIU shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

