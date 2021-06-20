NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post sales of $294.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $285.58 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $196.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.71 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

NEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.23. 3,298,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,921,607. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 3.39. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.