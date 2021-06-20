NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NXGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of NEXT from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NXGPY opened at $55.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77. NEXT has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $59.76.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

