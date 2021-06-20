NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.93 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post $52.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.50 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $50.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year sales of $213.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.24 million to $215.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $227.52 million, with estimates ranging from $218.98 million to $234.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,292.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $152,340 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.81. The company had a trading volume of 187,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,434. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.41. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

