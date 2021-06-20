Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Update

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the May 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Newtopia from $1.60 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of Newtopia stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Newtopia has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37.

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

