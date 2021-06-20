Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will announce $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.16 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,170.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 10.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. 17,015,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,116,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

