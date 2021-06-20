New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 61,600 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 207,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthcare Trust of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.38.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

