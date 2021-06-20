New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 256,090 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 79.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,090 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 45.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,925,000 after purchasing an additional 64,835 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

