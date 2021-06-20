New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,200 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311. 25.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical stock opened at $71.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.22.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

