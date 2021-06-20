New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,220 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Teradata worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 18.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Teradata by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Teradata by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,227 shares of company stock worth $600,256 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.36 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

