New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.52 Million Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 98.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

VRNS stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. FBN Securities started coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $80,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.