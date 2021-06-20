New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -703.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPP. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

