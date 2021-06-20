Needham & Company LLC Lowers PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Price Target to $15.00

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

PHAS stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.27.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $388,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,861,000. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,486,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 239,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 603,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 282,500 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

