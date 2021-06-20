Navcoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $633,915.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $27.14 million and approximately $633,915.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001071 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003235 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00055521 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00039559 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 70,991,373 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

