National Bankshares Raises Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target to C$6.25

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HWX. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Headwater Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.67.

Shares of HWX opened at C$4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$815.54 million and a P/E ratio of 876.00. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$1.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.34.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

