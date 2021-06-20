National Bankshares Boosts Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$55.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial raised Precision Drilling to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.43.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

PD stock opened at C$46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$611.98 million and a P/E ratio of -4.15. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$15.20 and a twelve month high of C$49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.26.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.83) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$236.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$233.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -4.8700003 EPS for the current year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.