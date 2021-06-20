National Bankshares Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$2.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.53.

Crew Energy stock opened at C$1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.20. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.27 and a 1 year high of C$1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.48 million and a P/E ratio of -25.38.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total value of C$65,972.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. Also, Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.14, for a total value of C$116,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,319,491 shares in the company, valued at C$1,504,219.74. Insiders have sold a total of 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686 over the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

