National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Announces $2.35 Dividend

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.3533 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTIOF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.