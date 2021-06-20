National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Announces $2.35 Dividend

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 2.3533 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.28. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
