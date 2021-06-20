National Bank Financial Raises Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$10.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WCP. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.58.

WCP stock opened at C$6.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$6.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.76.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0151 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$679,587.37.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

