National Bank Financial Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$16.50

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PrairieSky Royalty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.79.

Shares of PSK opened at C$13.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$14.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.54.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3586369 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

