National Bank Financial Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $41.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.11.

OVV stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $2,203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 330,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 34,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

