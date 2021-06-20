National Bank Financial Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$66.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CSFB set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.60.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$42.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.94. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of C$19.77 and a one year high of C$46.36. The company has a market cap of C$50.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.7641925 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.83, for a total value of C$194,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,265,360 shares in the company, valued at C$87,952,602. Insiders sold a total of 154,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,512,586 over the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

